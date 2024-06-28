Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,516,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $430,908,000 after purchasing an additional 476,522 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 28,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 227,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

