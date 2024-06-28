Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1142258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 105.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 29.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 478,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

