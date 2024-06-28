Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

FMDE opened at $29.40 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

