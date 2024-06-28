Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.