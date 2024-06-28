Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $787,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FENY opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

