Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 494,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 402,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 334,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 298,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 233,178 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $5,373,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

