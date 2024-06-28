Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,870,000 after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $223.18 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

