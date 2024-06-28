Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $801.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

