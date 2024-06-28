Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $798,000 Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FGRO opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

