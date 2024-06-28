iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Holdings Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $133.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

