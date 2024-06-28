Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,783 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 6,380,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,928,000 after buying an additional 1,376,393 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $12,933,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $8,201,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $7,097,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $30.16.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

