Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAND opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Get Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - January alerts:

About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (JAND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.