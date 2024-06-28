Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance
NYSEARCA JAND opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $25.38.
About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND – Free Report).
