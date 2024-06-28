Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $265.01 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

