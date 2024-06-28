Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 671.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,884.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IYH stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

