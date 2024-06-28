Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.6 %

OSK opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.