Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.
Oshkosh Trading Down 0.6 %
OSK opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
