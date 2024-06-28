CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $67,736,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $270.40 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -422.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

