Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 556 ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROBO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
ROBO opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Profile
The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.
