Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

