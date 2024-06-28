Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.50. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

