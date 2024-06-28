Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,745 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.65. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

