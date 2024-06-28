Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AON by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AON by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AON opened at $292.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.12.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.