Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
