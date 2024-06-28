Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.