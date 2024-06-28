Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.