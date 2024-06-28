OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
