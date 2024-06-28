Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.