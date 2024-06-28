Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

