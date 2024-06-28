Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

