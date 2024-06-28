Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Profire Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.29.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Profire Energy
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.