Brokers Set Expectations for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

