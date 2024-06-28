Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IONS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

IONS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.