Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 141.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

