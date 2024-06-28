Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

RRC opened at $33.52 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

