Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $54.71 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

