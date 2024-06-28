B. Riley Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.
Shares of LEV stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
