Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

