Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,043,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 762,708.0% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 70,655.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 169,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 644,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS KJUL opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.