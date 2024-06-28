Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

