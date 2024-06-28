Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $350,000 Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 65.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

QTAP opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

