Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $130.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

