Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFIV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,795,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,300,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XFIV opened at $48.31 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

