TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 6,940 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 203,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.