TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 6,940 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
