Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 11,450 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper-Standard worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

