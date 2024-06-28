Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 6.5%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 39,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 157,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.