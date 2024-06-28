Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Up 3.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 165,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 559,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 15.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

