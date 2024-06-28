ATI (NYSE:ATI) Trading 4% Higher

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.35. 330,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,401,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Get ATI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,524,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,720,000 after buying an additional 132,478 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after buying an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ATI by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after buying an additional 866,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ATI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,694 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.