Julia Aijun Wang Sells 899 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $145.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $225.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BGNE

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.