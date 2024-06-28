Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.25. 117,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,145,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

The stock has a market cap of $525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Forward Air by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

