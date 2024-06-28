Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,105,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 35,817,949 shares.The stock last traded at $0.29 and had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 8.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,415 shares of company stock worth $321,226 over the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

