Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 556,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 665,152 shares.The stock last traded at $88.16 and had previously closed at $88.53.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.