NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 206,654 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

